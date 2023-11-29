Moses Lake Woman Wins $2 Million On Scratch Ticket

The city of Moses Lake has a new millionaire among its residents.

Officials with the Washington State Lottery report that a woman they are calling "Mayce R." won $2 million on a Money Millionaire scratch off ticket this week.

The Lottery says the ticket was purchased from the ADI Food Mart on Broadway Avenue in Moses Lake on Monday.

Money Millionaire tickets cost $30 and offer three grand prize tickets of $2 million out of the 3,308,850 that are printed.

After taxes, Mayce R. will receive $1,428,571.

Earlier this year, a Yakima man won one of the other $2 million grand prizes in the Money Millionaire scratch game.

