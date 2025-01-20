Moses Lake Woman Jailed After Threatening Parents With Knife, Endangering Infant

A Grant County woman is in jail after police say she assaulted her parents with a knife and endangered her infant child by driving intoxicated while he was not secured inside her vehicle.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 3 a.m. on Sunday when deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Firouzi Drive in unincorporated Moses Lake after reports of a domestic disturbance.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says 20-year-old Kelsey Galvan of Moses Lake had charged her parents with babysitting her 9-month-old son and had returned to the residence to pick up the child after a night of partying.

"Believing she was under the influence, her parents refused to hand over the infant. Galvan kicked and bit her mother then armed herself with a knife and threatened to stab both of her parents. Galvan's parents disarmed her and Galvan threatened to kill her parents before walking away from the home while carrying her son in a car seat."

Foreman say Galvan failed to secure the child's car seat inside the vehicle and that she knocked down a mailbox at a neighboring residence as she drove away at high speed.

"Once deputies learned the infant was not secured in the car seat inside the car, they stopped chasing Galvan as she drove south of Westshore Drive. They followed a safe distance to see where she was going and when Galvan stopped the car at Hansen Road and Westshore Drive, deputies quickly took her into custody."

The infant was found unsecured in the car seat but unharmed.

Galvan was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault and felony harassment – threats to kill, and one count of reckless endangerment, and hit-and-run with property damage.

Foreman says Child Protective Services is also investigating the incident.