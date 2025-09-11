A Moses Lake man turned himself in after a shooting occurred Saturday evening in the 1800 block of W. Broadway.

Get our free mobile app

Police say 21-year-old Rafael Ramirez learned detectives were looking for him for a shooting that left a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot. Ramirez turned himself in Tuesday.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired and learned of a fight resulting in multiple rounds being discharged.

The victim received medical attention for his injuries at the scene. Detectives began investigating and identified a person of interest, but did not make any arrests at the time.

Police confirm Ramirez is the only suspect in the case, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.