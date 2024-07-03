Moses Lake Schools Receive $10K Private Donation For Repairs

The Moses Lake School District (MLSD) has received a private donation of $10,000 to help with needed repairs to a water well at one of its schools.

The largesse was provided by Derick and Audra Eckenberg and the money will go towards fixing the well at Garden Heights Elementary.

The District says work to repair the well will done in phases due to the availability of parts and any remaining money from the Eckenberg's donation will be used for re-seeding and other repairs at Garden Heights.

MLSD Superintendent Carol Lewis said in a news release that the "donation will make a significant difference in our efforts to provide a safe and nurturing environment for our students."