Moses Lake Schools Appoints New Finance Director

The Moses Lake School District (MLSD) has announced the appointment of a new Executive Director of Finance and Operations.

The position, which is considered crucial to ensuring the financial stability and operational efficiency of the District, was assumed by Mitchell Thompson last Friday (June 14).

MLSD says Thompson brings a wealth of experience and a strong educational background to the post.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a second major in Business Administration, and also has a resume that includes roles such as Assistant Fiscal Officer at ESD 112 in Vancouver, Director of Risk Management & Business Operations at Battle Ground School District, Director of Financial Services at Tumwater School District, and Executive Director of Fiscal Services at Centralia School District.

Thompson has also served as Supervisor of Enrollment & Institution Funding at OSPI.

In his most recent position, Thompson was directly responsible for business management services at three school districts, including Green Mountain, Klickitat and Trout Lake.

MLSD officials say he has a proven track record of instituting procedures that ensure proper internal controls over accounting systems.

Thompson's hiring comes as the District is dealing with a budget shortfall of over $20 million, nearly half of which was created by a major accounting error.