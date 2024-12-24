Evaluation specialist Mark Agrellas, who works in the Moses Lake School District, is a 2024 recipient of the Best Practices Award in intervention. This award is bestowed annually upon select clinicians by the Washington State Association of School Psychologists (WSASP).

A press release touts Agrellas' "expertise in culturally responsive assessment techniques, his ability to design individualized interventions and his unwavering commitment to supporting students."

Agrellas is characterized as an expert on MTSS: Multi-Tiered Systems of Support. He offers "practical strategies to enhance student outcomes. Agrellas also volunteers to run Specially Designed Instruction (SDI) groups, ensuring that every child receives the tailored support they need to thrive in the classroom."

"When a need arises," writes district spokesperson Ryan Shannon, "Agrellas is quick to step in - even when resources are limited." (Resource scarcity has been a problem of late in this district. In November, the Moses Lake School Board rebuffed demands for a forensic audit. Imprudent accounting and lax administration were reportedly to blame for a budget shortfall amounting to approximately $20 million.)

Shannon continues, "One colleague shared how Agrellas' direct support made a significant difference for students when the [special services] team faced challenges in delivering individual interventions. His willingness to provide personalized, hands-on assistance reflects his dedication to fostering positive outcomes for every student." The hands-on approach comes more naturally for Agrellas than it might otherwise; he's a former school principal in Moses Lake and metro Guatemala City.

According to special services director Samantha Burgess, it was Agrellas' colleagues who nominated him for the Best Practices Award.