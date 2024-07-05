Moses Lake School District Seeking New Board Member

The Moses Lake School District is looking to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors.

The opening is for the District's #4 seat and was created by the recent departure of Kevin Fuhr, who resigned from the board due to health concerns.

Fuhr's successor will be appointed to serve for the remainder of his current term, which expires in November of 2025.

The District is accepting applications from now through noon on August 15.

Interviews with selected candidates are scheduled for August 20 and the District will announce its final selection for a new board member on August 22.

All candidates must be U.S. citizens and registered voters, and reside within Moses Lake School District #4.

Applications and nominations for the position can be made by clicking here.