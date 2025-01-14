The Moses Lake School District is recruiting locals for its Community Engagement Board. As the credo goes, it takes a village.

Not to be confused with the Moses Lake School Board, the Community Engagement Board is volunteer-led. What it might lack in formal or legal authority, the CEB makes up for in vim and vigor, according to district spokesperson Ryan Shannon.

"By fostering positive connections between schools, families and local resources," Shannon writes, "the board helps create solutions that empower students to succeed in their educational journey. Establishing this bridge is crucial in ensuring that families feel supported, student remain connected to their education and the community works together toward a shared goal of academic and personal success."

Get our free mobile app

Greenhorn volunteers should know that pressing tasks lay ahead. Irregular attendance is a blight on Moses Lake schools, as it is on the whole state, according to Nicholas Bontrager, MLSD Director of Data Assessment Systems and State and Federal Programs. Fewer than seven in 10 Washington pupils attend school 90% or more of the time, Bontrager says. The Center for Juvenile Justice has more.

But spotty attendance can be resolved if appropriate action is taken. Says Bontrager, "Community Engagement Boards offer a proven alternative to court intervention, helping students and families address attendance barriers early. We encourage our community to join this effort and make a lasting impact."

And qualifications? According to Shannon, the district is looking for three: "A commitment to supporting students’ educational success; diverse voices and perspectives that reflect the Moses Lake community; and availability to participate in meetings, training and activities during the school year."

Click here to access the volunteer interest form.