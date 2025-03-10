Moses Lake School District (MLSD) accepted the resignation of its Executive Director of Business & Operations at its regular meeting Thursday.

Mitchell Thompson will resign effective June 30 of this year. He joined the district last June bringing experience in school finance and served as Supervisor of Enrollment and Institution Funding at the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Superintendent of MLSD Carol Lewis says Thompson's contribution is appreciated.

"Mitch has been an asset to MLSD during a time of significant financial transition. His expertise helped reinforce our financial integrity and ensure a more sustainable future for our school district," Lewis said.

During his MLSD tenure, he helped stabilize the district's financial outlook. Most notably, navigating a major financial deficit of around $20 million, including an error in the district's accounting practices leading it to believe it had $11 million more than it did.

Thompson also led efforts to strengthen confidence in the district's financial management - ultimately determining the district had no need to conduct a forensic audit despite previous public concern.

Communications Director Ryan Shannon says further updates will come to the community as they become available.