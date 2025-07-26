A Moses Lake woman is in custody after a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.

Moses Lake Police Department said they arrested 27-year-old Harmony Reed after she allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver near North Stratford Rd. and East Broadway Ave. at approximately 2 p.m. Children were reportedly inside Reed's vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officers located her vehicle and took her into custody and recovered a firearm from the vehicle. The children were released into the custody of their father.

Police booked Reed on charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. The incident remains under investigation.