Moses Lake Police Probe Deaths of Two Individuals Found in Car

Detectives in Moses Lake are investigating an unusual discovery.

According to Captain Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake PD, two deceased individuals were found in an unidentified vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly sitting idle on an unpaved driveway off East Broadway near Road 4 NE.

By all appearances, the deaths themselves did not involve foul play, according to Sursely.

The individuals' identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

We await further details from the department.