Moses Lake Man Jailed For Attempting To Bite, Bear-hug Deputy

A Moses Lake man is behind bars after he allegedly damaged property during a domestic dispute and resisted arrest early Sunday morning.

It began when deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1400 block of Craig Street at around 1 a.m. after receiving reports that 22-year-old Justin Bolden had broken a window at a residence and was causing a disturbance outside the home.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says Bolden got into a scuffle with a deputy who arrived at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

"A deputy attempted to detain Bolden, who resisted and ended up fighting on the ground with the deputy before being taken into custody."

Foreman says Bolden made attempts to injure the deputy during the struggle.

"The deputy did not sustain any injuries although Bolden did attempt to injure him by both bear-hugging him and biting him on the thigh."

Bolden was arrested on charges of third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence).

He is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.