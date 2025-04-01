Moses Lake Man Arrested On Federal Drug Possession Charges

A Moses Lake man is in jail on federal drug charges following his arrest on Sunday.

The Moses Lake Police Department says its Street Crimes Unit, which also assists as Task Force Officers for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, served a federal search warrant at the home of 54-year-old Gregory Wilson as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Agents say Wilson was found in possession of 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.5 ounces of fentanyl powder, and 1,533 fentanyl pills.

Wilson was booked into the Spokane County Jail on multiple counts of drug possession with intent to deliver or distribute, as well as unlawful firearms possession charges stemming from a separate incident in 2023.

Wilson is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Washington.