Moses Lake Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking

A Moses Lake man is behind bars on a litany of charges related to trafficking illegal drugs.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old César Concepción Adamé was arrested just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday after leaving his home in the 2000 block of West Peninsula Drive.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says Adamé was apprehended near State Route 17 where his car was impounded and searched.

"A few minutes later, officials from several law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on Adamé's home where investigators seized illegal drugs, a handgun, and over $11,800 in cash."

Foreman adds the bust marked another victory for Grant County's Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET).

"If INET is investigating someone it means that they probably have some hand in trafficking or distributing drugs. So this is another significant arrest by our Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team that focuses on getting drug traffickers off our streets throughout the community."

Adamé is now being lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Get our free mobile app