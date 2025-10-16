Moses Lake man pulls gun on landlord during eviction
A 69-year-old Moses Lake man is in custody after reportedly threatening his landlord with a gun during an eviction.
Howard Bailey was renting a storage unit-based workshop on Road L.4-Southeast near Moses Lake.
Deputies say the landlord initially attempted to evict Bailey Tuesday morning, which led to a confrontation. When the landlord returned later to complete the eviction, Bailey allegedly pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot him.
Deputies recovered the handgun, which may have been stolen.
Bailey was booked into the Grant County Jail on investigation of first-degree assault and felony harassment: threats to kill.
