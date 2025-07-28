A Moses Lake man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night.

Crash Details on State Route 171

Washington State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 on State Route 171 south of Moses Lake when 73-year-old Alejo Gonzalez attempted to cross the road without a crosswalk.

An SUV heading southbound struck Gonzalez and he died at the scene.

Who Was Involved in the Collision

41-year-old Amy Long did not have injuries and troopers confirmed she wore her seatbelt and was not under the influence. Nobody in the vehicle, including Long and her three passengers, an 11-year-old and 16-year-old boy, and 44-year-old Troy Long, had injuries.

State Patrol said this accident is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed against Long.