Moses Lake police are looking to identify the occupants of a red or maroon Dodge Ram pickup who may have witnessed a deadly crash on West Broadway last week.

The collision happened just before 7:30 a.m. on October 20 near Broadway and Division. Investigators say the truck, possibly a 2010 to 2018 model, was seen in the area around the time of the crash.

Police say the occupants of the pickup are not in any trouble, but may have important information about what happened.

Anyone who was in the Dodge Ram, or knows who it belongs to, is asked to contact Cpl. Omar Ramirez at 509-764-3887 and reference case number 25ML14625.

Investigators are also asking any other witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with officers to come forward.

Police released video and screenshots of the truck captured by a nearby business camera.