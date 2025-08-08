A Moses Lake church is the site of a fight ending with multiple people being pepper-sprayed Sunday night.

Police Respond to Disturbance at Church

Moses Lake Police Department responded to the 300 block of N. Central Drive in the Knolls Vista area after reports of a disturbance in the parking lot of a church.

The verbal dispute reportedly escalated when suspects deployed pepper spray on several people and one person discharged a firearm. No injuries were reported from the gunfire or the use of pepper spray.

No Injuries, but Investigation Continues

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not released information about potential suspects or any arrests. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Moses Lake Police Department.