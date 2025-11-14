Moses Lake School District is entering mediation as part of ongoing contract negotiations with the Moses Lake Education Association (MLEA).

READ MORE: Moses Lake School District Levy Passes

Get our free mobile app

The MLEA represents the district's non-administrative certificated staff, which includes teachers, counsellors, and nurses. Negotiations between the district and MLEA have been ongoing since June.

“We appreciate the continued dialogue with MLEA and look forward to the mediation process,” said Superintendent Carol Lewis. “Our focus remains on finding a resolution that supports our students and allows our schools to continue providing the best possible learning environment while maintaining a balanced budget.”

The district and the MLEA appear to be negotiating salary increase schedules and the terms of what a normal workday should look like.

Spokesperson Ryan Shannon said the district is hopeful there is an agreement through mediation. There has not been a discussion of a strike at this time.

"We remain focused on finding a resolution through mediation," Shannon said. "The mediator's role is to help both parties explore solutions. That's what we're most focused on."

Shannon did not offer information about what a timeline looks like, nor whether there is a deadline for the district to finalize a deal with the MLEA.