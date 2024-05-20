WSDOT Searching For Missing Airplane Near I-90 At Snoqualmie Pass

The Washington State Department of Transportation is searching for a missing plane in the vicinity of Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

WSDOT Air Search and Rescue says they were notified Sunday evening of a missing two seat prop plane (2001 Extra Flugzeugbau 300/L) piloted by Jerry Riedinger.

Riedinger left the Arlington Municipal Airport Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Riedinger’s wife reported him missing around 6 p.m., after he did not arrive at his destination in Ephrata.

WSDOT says an air search is underway and includes assistance from King County Search and Rescue and the King County Sheriff’s Office on the ground.

The pilot was reportedly carrying a parachute, and the aircraft was equipped with a new 406MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter.

There has been no communication from the aircraft and no emergency beacon signals received. Riedinger was the only known occupant.

Search efforts are continuing and WSDOT Air Search and Rescue is resuming its efforts today.

Anyone who thinks they saw or heard the plane on Sunday or spotted anything in the area should call the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-258-5990 with details.

Updates on the search will be posted on the WSDOT blog. The next update is planned for 11 a.m. Monday.

Volunteer search help is not being sought now.