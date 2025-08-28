Chelan County wants community input on Helion's Fusion Power Plant.

The county said agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on Helion's proposed project, which hopes to build and operate the world's first-ever fusion power plant and produce energy to supply Microsoft's data centers in Malaga on Chelan PUD-owned land by 2028.

What Helion’s Fusion Project Means for Chelan County

Helion applied for a Conditional Use Permit to construct a "High Impact Utility Facility" for fusion power generation.

The county reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and issued a SEPA Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance at the end of May.

The County said comments must include name, address, and original signature and should be as specific as possible. Public comments will be accepted at any time prior to the county closing the public record on project permits. The public comment period ends Sept. 4.

Permits and Approvals Still Needed

Helion began building its assembly and office buildings at the end of July. The County said it still needs to issue Helion permits for its fusion generation building. Meanwhile, Helion seeks a Stormwater General Permit, and a Notice of Construction Air Quality from the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Healthwise, the Chelan-Douglas Health District needs to perform a large on-site septic system inspection. The Washington Department of Health will issue permits such as an Industrial Radioactive Material License, X-ray Registration, Radioactive Air Emmissions License, a Low-level Radioactive Waste Site Use Permit, and a Decommissioning Plan if Helion chooses to cease operations.