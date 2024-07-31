Michigan Hiker Rescued By Two Northwest Women

A Michigan man is recovering after being rescued by two fellow hikers on a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail in Kittitas County.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says Erin Kinney of Snoqualmie and Letitia Moreno of Everett were hiking near Alaska Mountain when they heard someone calling for help from a nearby boulder field.

The pair reportedly followed the cries for assistance and discovered the 32-year-old man with serious head and facial injuries he'd suffered in a fall down a 100-foot cliff.

Kinney and Moreno administered medical aide and called rescuers, who later sent a hoist helicopter from the U.S. Army Training Center in Yakima to lift the man out of the area.

He was reportedly flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment and is expected to survive.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it is grateful for the actions of Kinney and Moreno and they are crediting the pair with saving the man's life.