East Wenatchee Man Convicted Of Child Rape, Faces More Charges

An 42-year-old East Wenatchee man accused of child rape and molestation of a family member is in jail after being convicted of child rape.

A Douglas County jury convicted Michael Berggren Friday of 1st Degree Rape, 1st Degree Child Molestation and two counts of 2nd Degree Child Rape.

In each case, the jury found Berggren used his position of trust and showed an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse of the same victim and committed

The jury also determined he committed a crime of aggravated domestic violence in the 2nd Degree Rape charges.

He was accused of molesting the child at his home and in other locations beginning when the victim was 5-6 years old.

The trial lasted five days and the jury came to its decision late Friday afternoon.

Berggren will go on trial in Chelan County in July on five counts of child rape and molestation of the same victim.

Berggren was arrested on March 25, 2022 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia River Drug Task Force.

He was able to post bail on a $1.1 million bond and was free until being booked into Chelan County jail at about 6:15 pm Friday.

Berggren now will await his sentencing. He faces similar child molestation charges involving the same victim in Pierce and King counties.

He owned Berggrens Backyard Oasis Pool Construction in East Wenatchee.