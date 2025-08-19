Mattawa Police Search for Homicide Suspect
Police in Mattawa are looking for a suspect in a shooting Sunday night leaving a 19-year-old Mattawa man dead.
Mattawa Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Hund Memorial Park around 8 p.m. Police found one person with a gunshot wound. They were treated at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital.
Monday afternoon, Moses Lake Police Department announced the victim died of his wounds and they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
No arrests have been made and the suspect is at large. Authorities have not released any details about a possible gunman.
