Police in Mattawa seized seven firearms and arrested five people last month as part of efforts to curb gun violence.

Teen Arrests Highlight Growing Gun Concerns

Mattawa Police Department says they arrested a 15-year-old Yakima boy for brandishing a weapon and unlawfully carrying a firearm.

Traffic Stop Leads to Weapons Charges

In a separate incident, officers arrested Melchor Celaya and Alex Tapia during a traffic stop for unlawful possession of firearms. Police also arrested a 17-year-old for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen weapon.

Shooting Investigation Results in Additional Arrest

In a shooting, police arrested Juan Jose Serrano Berrios for assault and seized a firearm during a search warrant of his car, which resulted in another charge.

Mattawa Police say these cases highlight their work to reduce illegal gun activity and prevent stolen weapons from circulating.