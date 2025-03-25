Mattawa Police Arrest Man Linked to December Shooting

Mattawa Police apprehend a suspect in a December shooting.

A press release on Mattawa Police Department's social media states police arrested 20-year-old Diego Nunez of Mattawa in the 300 block of Government road Friday.

He faces two counts of first-degree assault for an incident where Nunez allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle with two occupants, who fled the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and identified the suspect but could not locate him at the time.

Authorities took Nunez into custody without incedent and transported him to the Grant County Jail.

Mattawa Police Department thanks those who reached out with information to make this a successful arrest.