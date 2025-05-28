Man Injured, Facing DUI Charges In Two-Vehicle Accident Near Ephrata

A motorcyclist has injuries and is facing possible jail time after a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Tuesday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9:15 p.m. on State Route 28 just south of Ephrata when 26-year-old Aaron J. Koski rear ended a sedan driven by 24-year-old Calen S. Perez with his motorcycle.

The impact caused Koski's bike to leave the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

Koski suffered injuries in the accident and was transported to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata, while Perez was uninjured.

Troopers say Koski was intoxicated at the time of the crash and has been cited with DUI and for causing the wreck.