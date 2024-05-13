Man Hospitalized After Being Thrown From Motorcycle On I-90

A 48-year-old man has injuries after being thrown from a motorcycle while traveling on I-90 east of Cle Elum.

Washington State Patrol troopers say Lewis Peebles of Olympia was traveling eastbound seven miles east of Cle Elum when he lost control, overcorrected, and was ejected.

Peebles was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries.

The crash took place just after midnight Sunday morning.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved.

Peebles was riding a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Troopers say he was wearing a USDOT-compliant helmet.