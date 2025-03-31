Man Dies In Base Jumping Accident Near Entiat

A Chelan County man is dead following a base jumping accident near Rocky Reach Dam on Sunday morning.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 8:45 a.m. just off U.S. Highway 97A when 47-year-old Elliot Barstow of Entiat was killed when his parachute didn't open.

Witnesses reportedly described seeing Barstow spin 180 degrees and strike the face of a rock wall immediately after the chute failed to deploy.

Sheriff's officials say Barstow then fell nearly 700 feet to the ground below and died instantly from traumatic injuries.

Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the scene where they pronounced Barstow deceased on arrival.

The Sheriff's Office says Barstow had over 25 years of experience as a base jumper.

The accident remains under investigation.