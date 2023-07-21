Major River Surfing Competition Returning To Chelan

The Continental Surf Cup is returning to Chelan after organizers say the inaugural competition last year was a rousing success with capacity crowds.

The tournament will feature 24 surfers from the U.S. and Europe who will compete at the Lakeside Surf stationary wave pool.

The event bills itself as the premiere competition in river surfing.

It's taking place over two days during Labor Day weekend.

Surf Cup organizers and Lakeside Surf agreed on a 5 five-year plan to stage the contest in Chelan.

The US team will be headlined by Ben Benson of Huntington Beach, California and Taylin Chamberlin of Wenatchee.

The competition will offer $11,000 in prize money and a spot on the podium as one of the top river surfers in the world.

The contest offers categories in traditional, best trick, carvers only heats before the top surfers advance to the championship heats.

The top team gets the trophy and is declared the continent with the greatest river surfers.

Admission to the general public is free.