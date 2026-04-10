Flags across Washington will be flying at half-staff Friday in honor of a Washington service member killed during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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Governor Bob Ferguson has ordered all state flags lowered on April 10, 2026, to recognize the service and sacrifice of U.S. Air Force Major Ariana Savino.

Savino, 31, was from Covington and died March 12 while on active duty in a plane crash in western Iraq, according to state officials.

Why Flags Are at Half-Staff in Washington on April 10

The governor’s directive applies to all state agency facilities, with flags remaining lowered until sunset Friday. Other entities — including local governments, businesses, and residents — are encouraged, but not required, to follow the order. Savino was one of six U.S. service members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed during a military operation tied to the conflict involving Iran.

Who Was Major Ariana Savino?

Savino was a graduate of Kentwood High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. She was posthumously promoted to major, recognizing her service and leadership.

MacDill Air Force Base MacDill Air Force Base loading...

Her death is part of a broader escalation tied to U.S. military operations in the region, which began earlier this year.

What This Means for You

If you notice flags flying at half-staff Friday in Wenatchee, Yakima, Seattle, or anywhere else in Washington — now you know why. This is a one-day observance, and flags are expected to return to full staff after sunset on April 10.