Lower Sugarloaf Fire Now 66% Contained, Could Soon Be Fully Controlled, Officials Say

It appears firefighters are finally gaining the upper hand on the Lower Sugarloaf Fire in Chelan County.

The blaze, which was sparked by a lighting strike 12 miles east of Leavenworth on the Wenatchee River Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Aug. 31, has now grown to an estimated 42,631 acres and is currently listed as 66% contained.

Officials are crediting diligent efforts by fire crews for the 11% increase in containment between Monday and Tuesday, when firefighters reportedly established strong containment lines near Sawkane Canyon which should allow the blaze to be safely and efficiently halted from spreading any further to the south and east.

Fire managers are also reporting that all of the heat from the fire has now been extinguished at distances far enough inside of established containment lines that the blaze is not expected to have any chance of crossing them for the remainder of the event.

Firefighters are continuing burnout operations to reduce what vegetation remains for the fire to consume at a more expeditious rate.

Despite the fire itself being more under control, smoke impacts could continue to be problematic for communities surrounding the fire zone, since officials say there are many large fuels, such as stumps, logs, and snags (dead trees which have fallen and left a rooted remnant in the ground) that will continue to slowly burn in the days ahead. However, finer fuels such as grass and brush are now reportedly too wet to be at risk of burning.

Fire personnel are still closely monitoring the fire zone for hot spots and aerial suppression remains available to cool and extinguish these pockets as they are identified.

Forecasters say cooler and wetter weather moving into the region this weekend is likely to help increase containment levels even further, and the fire could be declared fully under control at some point in the very near future.

Although the fire appears to be approaching its dying throes, evacuation notices remain in effect for hundreds of residents near to the blaze.

There are currently 1,193 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf Fire, along with 66 engines; 26 water tenders; 13 dozer; and 13 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.