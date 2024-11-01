Longtime Homeless Encampment Cleared In Moses Lake

A longstanding homeless encampment in the city of Moses Lake was cleared on Wednesday.

The encampment was located in the 200 block of North Block Street behind the Fairchild Cinemas building, and was cleared at the behest of the property's owners, Maiers Enterprises, LLC of Moses Lake.

Capt. Jeff Sursely of the Moses Lake Police Department says officers and city officials visited the site numerous times over the past month to inform those using the property for shelter that they would need to vacate by Oct. 30.

"We gave them about four weeks and made multiple trips out there to contact all then people at the site. We even brought out free dog licenses and vaccinations for any animals they might have had. We also set them up with the area's different housing organizations for alternative shelter and gave them all information about treatment options for drug addiction."

About 15 people were formally trespassed from the property on Wednesday, after several others departed earlier in the month when the notice to vacate was given.

Sursely says the location had been an ongoing issue for the city's emergency responders for years.

"We've had several issues over the years there. We've had stolen property located out there and numerous overdoses. The fire department's responded to wildland fires caused by people at the encampment. We've also had some juveniles that have been located out there who are involved in drug activity that are as young as age thirteen."

Crews used a bulldozer to clear debris from the site, while police made sure everyone who'd been living there vacated the premises.

Sursely says no arrests were made but anyone found trespassing at the property could be subject to arrest starting today.

Some of the homeless individuals displaced in the sweep have already established shelter through HopeSource and the Housing Authority of Grant County, while the status of others is unknown.