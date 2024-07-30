Local, Federal Office Holders Voice Concerns Over Pioneer Fire

Concerns among elected office holders over the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan continue to grow after Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for the town of Stehekin.

Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering says she's fearful about residents refusing to leave.

"I would foresee that there are several people who are not going to evacuate, which will put us in an interesting situation for emergency management," said Gering. "

The fire burned 500 additional acres toward Stehekin over the weekend and is within a mile of the town.

Gering told fellow commissioners Monday during a public meeting that she had a separate meeting set up later in the day with Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell's office to discuss the Pioneer Fire.

She says residents refusing to leave now could be especially vulnerable, given the limited access into and out of Stehekin.

"I understand people not wanting to leave their property," Gering said. "But should the fire become out of control, we don't want to lose anyone. And logistics, as you know, are very difficult because it's boat or plane."

On the state level, Governor Jay Inslee reached ou to KPQ radio Sunday in an efffort to urge Stehekin residents to follow the Level 3 evacuation notices.

On the federal level, Congresswoman Kim Schrier has sent a letter to the National Interagency Fire Center calling for additional national and international resources for response to the Pioneer Fire and other fires in Washington’s 8th District, which she represents.

“Mitigating risk in our forests has become ever more important with the increasing intensity of wildfires and lengthening wildfire seasons throughout the West," said Schrier. "The Pioneer Fire poses a particular threat as it encroaches on the town of Stehekin. Its geography also makes it particularly challenging to fight."

According to Schrier's office, the Northwest region (Washington and Oregon) is the only region in the nation at Preparedness Level 5 for wildland fire risk.

California may now be at Level 5 as well after the Park Fire near Chico reached 360,141 acres Monday and was consuming 5,000 acres an hour.

As of Monday, Washington ranked third in wildfire acreage at 182,300 acres. However, Oregon has by far been the hardest hit with 1,081,520 acres burned, followed by California with 512,754 acres. There are 33 large fires burning in Oregon, 12 in California, 11 in Idaho and 10 in Washington.