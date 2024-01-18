Nine People Apply For Vacant Wenatchee City Council Seat
There are nine people who have applied for the Wenatchee City Council seat left open by now-Mayor Mike Poirier.
The heavy interest comes after three of the four city council races in November had a single unopposed candidate.
The nine candidates vying for the vacant seat in District 2 include two women, a former city councilor and people working for both private businesses and nonprofits.
Candidate interviews will take place at a special city council meeting on February 1, with the council's final selection to be sworn in on February 8
All the candidates were required to be registered voters and to have resided within District 2 in the city of Wenatchee for at least one year prior to their appointment.
The candidates include
- Armando Bendito-Zepeda
- Chelsea Ewer, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
- Doug Miller, former Wenatchee city councilmember
- Jessica Johnson, former SAGE executive director
- Mark Peaslee
- Michael Hughes, retired fire captain.
- Nik Moushon
- Steve Kolk.
- Steve Maher, Our Valley Our Future coordinator
The city held a reception for candidates on Jan. 9 at the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce Tasting Room.
Poirier vacated the District 2 seat winning the seat in November's general election over Brian Campbell. Both had sought the position after current mayor Frank Kuntz decided not to run for re-election.
Poirier and the council members elected in November were sworn into office prior to the start of the new year.
Washington Shoppers React To Costco's Newest Policy Change
Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas