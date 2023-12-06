Local Brewery Announces Closure

A local brewery and eatery will be closing its doors at the end of the year.

Wenatchee's Badger Mountain Brewing made the announcement on social media this week, siting impacts of the pandemic, inflation, marketplace competition, and declining sales over the last four years among its reasons for shuttering.

Badger Mountain will be holding a going-out-of-business sale through the end of the year, featuring discounted prices on its kegs, glassware, and other merchandise.

The brewery, which is owned and operated by Dave Quick and located at 1 Orondo Avenue, originally opened its doors to the public in January, 2013.

Get our free mobile app