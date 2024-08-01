The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is considering killing wolves after an investigation confirmed the predation of livestock in Stevens County.

WDFW reports three calves were killed and four were injured near Colville in late July. The location was in the range of the Dominion pack.

Wolves in the Leadpoint pack were blamed in the death of two calves and injuries to another between the Columbia and Pend Oreille Rivers near the Canadian border in July. Ranchers killed a wolf in the area after it was spotted chasing livestock.

The incidents are under review and what measures ranchers took to prevent or deter the attacks.

The WDFW Director will have the final say as to whether any problem wolves are killed, which would be the first since August 2023 when when the agency killed an adult male and yearling female in Asotin County.

Ranchers are required to put two or more non-lethal measures in place to try and prevent wolf predation.

The latest wolf population estimates show Washington is the range for 260 wolves among 42 packs.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Decides Against Changes to Endangered Status of Gray Wolves in Washington State

In late July, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission decided not to change the endangered species status of gray wolves at the state level.

WDFW had recommended a downlisting of Gray wolves to either "threatened" or "sensitive." Downlisting would have meant a lesser penalty for poaching and an easing of permits to kill wolves that attack livestock.

Gray wolves would still be protected under the proposed downlisting.

Gov. Jay Inslee opposed the move over concerns the impacts of climate change, including wildfires and droughts could threaten the wolves recovery.

The state's gray wolf population has been climbing for 15 straight years, according to WDFW and the Colville tribe. The first breeding pack was confirmed in 2008 and the gray wolf population has grown by an average of 23% annually.

Pam Lewison, director of the Center for Agriculture at the Washington Policy Center think tank, told The Center Square , there is evidence there are likely many more livestock kills from wolves than officially recorded by the state.

“You may have a newborn calf that is born in the night and disappears without a trace, or you will see part of a tail or a hoof left behind, and that is it,” Lewison said.

WDFW reports lethal removal of gray wolves over the last five years.

2019 WDFW lethally removed nine wolves.

2020 WDFW lethally removed three wolves

2021 WDFW lethally removed two wolves

2022 WDFW lethally removed six wolves

2023 WDFW lethally removed two wolves.

As a sensitive species, wolves would have still been off limits to hunting or harassment.