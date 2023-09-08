The Greater Leavenworth Museum is holding a gathering this weekend for the expansion of its “We Are Still Here” First Peoples’ exhibit.

The expansion includes new panels and audio/visual features which invite visitors to pronounce words and phrases in the (Wenatchi) p’squosa’s native nxaʔamxčín dialect.

It also offers digital mapping showing ancestral lands and educates visitors on the history of the p’squosa people.

P’squosa members will be on hand at the gathering to showcase art, culture, and history through exhibits, displays, and discussion. Museum entrance fees will be waived during the event.

This weekend's gathering takes place from 1pm-5pm Sunday in and around the museum and near the gazebo in Leavenworth’s Front Street Park.

The Greater Leavenworth Museum is also open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 735 Front St., 2nd Floor in Leavenworth.