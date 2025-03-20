How to Follow Leave No Trace Principles Amid Forest Service Cuts

Spring is here, and that means longer days and more recreation outdoors.

For recreationists in north central Washington, it appears things will look a lot different when you hit the trails in national forests during the warmer months.

Wenatchee Outdoors reports the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lost 40 of its forest service workers due to Trump Administration cuts in February.

In addition, President Trump issued an executive order earlier this month directing the Chief of the Forest Service to "issue new or updated guidance regarding tools to facilitate increased timber production." The order cuts through red lines to boost domestic timber production, which includes quicker approvals under the Endangered Species Act. The order also wants to improve forest management.

Get our free mobile app

New Chief of Forest Service Tom Schultz stated he wants to focus efforts on safety, active forest management, fire management and recreation. Yet, nobody knows for sure what that will look like heading into the upcoming recreation season.

So, it's important to take matters into your own hands. You can do this when you follow the seven principles of "Leave No Trace," in order to keep the wilderness clean and its wildlife unaffected.

Here are the Seven Principles of Leave No Trace.

Plan Ahead & Prepare

This principle is straight forward enough, but more specifically, it asks you know regulations and special concerns for the area you'll visit. For example, the area may have a rich rattlesnake population.

Unsplash/Jamie STreet Unsplash/Jamie STreet loading...

It also asks you prepare for extreme weather, hazards, and emergencies even if there is no indication this will occur. Scheduling your trip to avoid times of high use, visiting in small groups, and repackaging food to minimize waste also reduce your impact to the forest. You should also use a map and compass to eliminate the use of rock cairns, flagging, or marking paint.

Travel & Camp on Durable Surfaces

Durable surfaces include established trails, campsites, rock, gravel, and dry grasses or snow. In otherwords, don't go off trail! There are many native plants and species you could disturb if you go off trail.

Unsplash/Daan Weijers Unsplash/Daan Weijers loading...

Another tip this principle offers is to camp at least 200 feet from lakes and streams. Good campsites are found, not made, and altering a site should not be necessary.

When hiking a trail, walk single file in the middle of the trail, even when wet or muddy.

Dispose of Waste Properly

The main takeaway you should have from this - "Pack it in, pack it out." Inspect your campsite and rest areas for trash or spilled food. Make sure you pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter. Burning trash is never recommended.

Unsplash/John Cameron Unsplash/John Cameron loading...

If you have to "go" while on the trail, make sure you do your business 200 feet away from water, camp, and trails. Deposit solid human waste in catholes dug 6-8 inches deep. You can also bury any toilet paper used.

To wash yourself or dishes, carry water 200 feet away from streams or lakes and use small amounts of biodegradeable soap. Scatter any strained water.

Leave What You Find

Look, I know I've hiked a trail or five or a dozen where I find a cool rock I want to take home and polish, but it's not advisable. Same with plants. This principle states items found in nature have a role to play in the ecosystem.

Unsplash/Martin Sanchez Unsplash/Martin Sanchez loading...

This includes observing cultural or historic structures and artifacts, but never touching them. You should leave those rocks and plants, and avoid introducing or transporting non-native species.

Those cute rock statues people take pictures of? Just don't do it. Leave the rocks alone.

Minimize Campfire Impacts

Campfires can cause lasting impacts on the environment, and you should never make a fire if local agencies enact fire restrictions. Instead, bring a lightweight stove for cooking and enjoy a candle lantern for light.

Unsplash/Yasin Yusuf Unsplash/Yasin Yusuf loading...

You can also use already implemented fire rings, pans, or mound fires when permitted.

This prinicple asks you keep fires small. Use only sticks from the ground you can break by hand.

As always - make sure that fire is out when you leave it. Burn all wood and coals to ash, put it out completely, then scatter cool ashes.

Respect Wildlife

Of cousre you want to get close to the deer so you can get a great picture! However, you should only observe wildlife from a distance and never follow or approach them.

Feeding animals is not advised. You may feel like you're doing the animal a favor by giving them a quick meal, but it damages their health, alters natural behavior, and exposes them to predators and other dangers.

Unsplash/Laura College Unsplash/Laura College loading...

Pets can be reactive to widlife. Either make sure you can control your pet or leave them home.

Avoid wildlife during sensitive times, including mating, nesting, raising young, or winter.

I'm looking at you, bears!

Be Considerate of Others

Everyone wants to have a good time and party in the wilderness. However, excessive noise, uncontrolled pets, and damaged surroundings detract from the natural appeal of the outdoors. It can also disturb wildlife.

Unsplash/Justin Buisson Unsplash/Justin Buisson loading...

As far as interpersonal relations go, respecting the quality of others' experience by being courteous and yielding to other users on the trail can help. Greeting riders and ask which side of the trail to move to when encountering pack stock can be helpful.

When you take breaks, camp away from the trail and others. Most imporantly, avoid loud noises! Let yourself and others hear the birds sing.

Conclusion

As Smoky Bear says, "Only You Can Prevent Wildfires." That seems especially true in this day and age where there are fewer and fewer forest service workers manning these areas.

If you could simplify this article into one sentence, it's this: Be a decent human being, and protect nature at all costs.