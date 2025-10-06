Labor Mtn. Fire Remains 7% Contained, Creeps To Within 10 Miles Of Wenatchee

As October enters its second week, the Labor Mountain Fire still remains largely uncontained in Chelan County.

The blaze was sparked by a lightning strike withnin the Cle Elum Ranger District on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum on Sept. 1 and has since grown to an estimated 39,324 acres as of Monday (Oct. 6).

Containment levels for the fire have not changed for 20 consecutive days, and remain a 7%.

On Sunday, firefighters worked on holding a primary containment line in Bear Creek along the blaze's southern edges, while secondary containment lines were built further south.

Crews were also busy securing direct fire lines from Scotty Creek to the east at Tronsen Ridge, while helicopters dropped over 200,000 gallons of water to help cool the fire's eastern and northeastern flanks.

Get our free mobile app

Fixed-wing aircraft, including large CL-415 "Super Scoopers" were also heavily utilized throughout the weekend, making routine trips to procure water from the Columbia River ahead of performing drops on hot spots and other strategic locations in and around the fire zone.

Columns of thick, gray smoke rise from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as the Labor Mountain Fire burns near Mission Creek (photo credit: Labor Mountain Fire 2025 Facebook) Columns of thick, gray smoke rise from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest as the Labor Mountain Fire burns near Mission Creek (photo credit: Labor Mountain Fire 2025 Facebook) loading...

To start the week, firefighters are expected to be active reducing fuels at various locations along the fire's perimeter and installing hoselays and shoring up fire lines in the area of Hansel Creek.

Efforts to remove flame-resistant wrapping from various structures where the blaze has already burned are also underway, along with suppression repair work in areas which are currently accessible and safe for firefighters.

Smoke impacts from the fire have been mixed in recent days, with some communities in the nearby vicinity of the fire still experiencing some heavier volumes and worsened air qualities at times.

Evacuation notices remain in effect for a number of locations near the fire, which is now roughly 11 miles south of Cashmere and about 10 miles west of Wenatchee.

A 29-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 from its intersection with Ingalls Creek Road seven miles south of its junction with U.S. Highway 2 (Big Y) to its junction with State Route 970 (Lauderdale) has been closed for 15 straight days due to the fire and remains closed to begin the week.

An in-person community meeting regarding both the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires is happening at 7 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 6) at Cashmere Middle School, 300 Tigner Road in Cashmere.

There are currently 1,460 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 66 engines; 25 water tenders; 33 pieces of heavy equipment; and 14 helicopters.

To date, the fire has yet to produce any reports of damaged or destroyed structures.