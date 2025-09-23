Labor Mtn. Fire Explodes To Nearly 12,000 Acres, Crosses Into Chelan County

A round of gusty winds aided in nearly doubling the size of the Labor Mountain Fire near Cle Elum in just a single day over the weekend.

The blaze, which was ignited by a lightning strike 14 miles northwest of Cle Elum on the Cle Elum Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest on Sept. 1, had been listed at just over 6,000 acres heading into the weekend but is now estimated at 11,679 acres with 7% containment.

High winds on Sunday pushed the fire dramatically to the east into portions of Chelan County, prompting a 27-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 97 (US-97) over Blewett Pass to close indefinitely, along with the first evacuation notices attached to the blaze since it began.

A work crew stations a roadblock on U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass as smoke from the raging Labor Mountain Fire crowns the hills in the background

Among the notices issued is a Level 3 "Leave Now!" alert for all residents on Culver Creek, King Creek, and Shaser Creek Roads, as well as Level 2 "Be Ready" notices and Level 1 Fire Advisories for numerous other homes, as dozens of Forest Service roads and trails in the area also remain closed.

Fire managers say primary lines in the Teanaway vicinity held during the fire's ferocious advance, but Sunday's brisk winds kept aerial resources from being utilized to combat the flames.

Once the closure of US-97 was enacted, crews were active removing fuels from alongside the highway, and are expected to continue those measures to begin today.

Firefighters are also scheduled to conduct burnout operations near the Beverly Creek drainage, as well as prep control lines and scout for spot fires in both the Bear Creek and Shaser Creek areas, and work to protect structures in the communities of Valley Hi and Camas.

There are currently a total of 291 personnel assigned to the Labor Mountain Fire, along with 13 engines; 8 water tenders; 1 dozer; and 10 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.