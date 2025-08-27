Labor Day 2025: Goodbye Summer, Hello Sales

Labor Day: that one Monday in September when we celebrate American workers by… not working. At least, most people don’t. Nurses, baristas, and anyone in retail, we see you — enjoy your “holiday” of dealing with people hunting for 70% off patio furniture.

Date: Monday, September 1, 2025

Significance: A federally mandated day of rest. Translation: schools closed, government offices locked, Wall Street asleep, and your mail carrier finally gets a breather.

Closures: Banks, stock markets, USPS, FedEx. In other words, don’t expect to cash a check or get that Amazon package.

Get our free mobile app

A Brief History (Because Workers Were Tired)

Labor Day was born in the late 19th century when American workers were putting in grueling hours for pennies in unsafe factories. They asked, “Hey, what if we had a day off?” and the powers that be eventually said, “Fine, but only one.”

First parade: September 5, 1882, New York City. About 10,000 workers skipped work (without pay) to march for fair wages and safer conditions.

Federal holiday: In 1894, President Grover Cleveland made it official. Fun fact: it was partly to smooth things over after sending federal troops to break a strike. Nothing says “we value labor” like… sending in the military.

Who invented it? Historians are split: Peter J. McGuire or Matthew Maguire. Either way, a guy named Maguire was definitely involved.

Modern Traditions (a.k.a. What We Really Do)

Parades and picnics: Because nothing says “honoring workers” like potato salad.

End-of-summer send-off: Last chance for beach trips, backyard barbecues, and regretting not using your inflatable pool more.

Sports: Labor Day weekend is football kickoff season and mid-U.S. Open tennis. Sit back, grab a hot dog, and pretend you know the rules of either.

Sales: The true American tradition. Mattress stores, electronics, back-to-school clothing — if you’re not shopping, are you even celebrating?

The “no-white after Labor Day” rule: An old fashion commandment that’s mostly ignored now, except by your great aunt who still side-eyes your white sneakers in October.

👉 So whether you’re marching, grilling, shopping, or just dreading your Tuesday inbox, Labor Day is our yearly reminder that workers built America — and that summer never lasts long enough.

13 Things To Know After Labor Day After Labor Day. Now what? Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts