Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are providing fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the McDonald's menu nationwide. The plan, kicked off in 2024 is to have the fresh doughnuts available at about 12,000 of McDonald's approximately 13,500 locations across the country by the end of 2026, according to analyst Mitko Atasanov

The concept has already been tested at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky and both companies say "demand exceeded expectations" in a news release. The rollout is underway with the doughnuts already on the menu at Chicago-area McDonalds and restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The rollout plans targeted the doughnuts to be available at 2,000 restaurants by the end of December, 2024.

The arrangement will mean fresh, Krispy Kreme doughnuts are delivered daily to participating McDonald's locations and available while supplies last.

The initial plan will rollout with three popular Krispy Kreme flavors available; the original glazed Krispy Kreme, the chocolate iced glazed donuts with sprinkles and a chocolate iced Kreme filled donut.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Tariq Hassan, McDonad's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said of the partnership

“Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we’ve continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald’s an irreplaceable part of fans’ morning routines. This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans’ love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can’t wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald’s restaurants across the country.” --Tariq Hassan

Why is Krispy Kreme Partnering with McDonald's?

Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at more locations through the strategic partnership.

“Significantly, by making Kreme Krispy accessible to fans nationwide through this partnership, we expect to more than double our points of access by the end of 2026" -- Josh Charlesworth.

Both companies plan to release more details as the rollout proceeds. Krispy Kreme will likely do most of the heavy lifting by scaling its supply chain, adding infrastructure and the logistics to deliver all those, melt-in-your- mouth iconic Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Why is McDonald's Adding Krsipy Kreme to it's Menu?

McDonald's is already selling a lot of coffee and competes with Starbuck's, Dunkin', Tim Horton's, and your favorite local coffee shop or cafe.

The Business Model Analyst says McDonald’s and Dunkin' offer coffee drinks at lower prices than Starbucks. Independent coffee shops cater to their customers with a more personal experience and specialty coffee varieties.

In the end, coffee and doughnuts makes perfect sense if McDonald's wants to increase market share so why not add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu.

Next time you pull through the drive-thru, you can already hear it.

"Do you want Krispy Kremes with your order?"