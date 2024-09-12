The Lake Chelan School District has resumed normal functions following the resolution of a disturbance near Morgen Owings Elementary School. This is according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, authorities were alerted to a confrontation at a residence on Woodin Ave. in Chelan.

34-year-old Jesus Lulo-Gonzales reportedly tried to stab his roommate. The roommate took cover in a bedroom; Lulo-Gonzales fled the home on foot.

There were two unrelated warrants out for his arrest. At first it was thought that Lulo-Gonzales might be in possession of a handgun.

Meanwhile local schools were plunged into lockdown, says Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

"For precautionary reasons, the district was asked to conduct a lockdown due to the incident's vicinity to MOE Elementary," Moody says. Initially the lockdown only applied to MOE itself.

"Later the lockdown was also issued for the high school and middle school until the suspect could be located."

Lulo-Gonzales was soon discovered crouching behind some garbage cans. His behavior was erratic and dogmatically uncooperative, Moody says.

"He was threatening self-harm while holding a knife to his throat. A less-lethal bean bag round was deployed, striking him in the arm. He dropped the knife and surrendered without further incident."

Upon receiving medical clearance at Lake Chelan Community Hospital, Lulo-Gonzales was transported to Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Per the jailhouse roster, he is still in custody.

He faces resisting arrest and second-agree assault charges. Under Washington law, second-agree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.