Kittitas Co. Sheriff’s Office Lauds Major Increase In Traffic Stops & Marked Decrease In Accidents

Traffic stops are way up and vehicle accidents are markedly down in Kittitas County.

In a news release this week, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says its deputies have conducted more traffic stops in the first three quarters of 2025 (Jan.-Sept.) than during any other span of nine months in its lengthy history.

The agency is crediting the sizeable increase to additional patrols provided through grant funding it received from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, as well as contracts to perform enforcement detail on lands belonging to the Bureau of Land Management, and what it's calling "Power Shifts" - which are strategically-scheduled patrols which occur during peak travel hours.

In all, KCSO deputies made 4,306 traffic stops during the first nine months of this year - marking an increase of 73% over the previous three years.

Officials say a total of 200 arrests were made during the traffic stops, including 103 for driving under the influence (DUI).

During this year's periods of enhanced enforcement, the KCSO says it has received fewer calls for traffic accident assistance, along with fewer collision reports - most notably a 39% reduction during the summer months, which are typically the most active time of year for both.

A statement issued by KCSO officials says, "We (KCSO) know this doesn’t prove enhanced enforcement is solely responsible for fewer accidents, but it gives reason to hope we’re on the right path, and that deputies’ extra work is paying off."

The agency's statement went on to say, "We also know we can’t enforce our way to total public safety, and most KCSO traffic stops still end with an educational conversation or warning. Our ability to have a positive impact here, as in every area, comes mostly from the support of our community and their commitment to a safe Kittitas County."

While traffic stops constitute less than 30% of the calls for service received by the KCSO, officials with the agency say the recent stats can't help but indicate how its efforts are making a "needed impact" on the communities of Kittitas County.