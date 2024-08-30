The Kittitas County Fair got underway Thursday morning. A centuries-long Labor Day weekend tradition, the fair invariably draws thousands of spectators and rodeo enthusiasts.

The fairgrounds are located in bucolic Ellensburg, the county seat, at 901 E. Seventh Ave. The Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds are at 1010 E. Eighth St.

For fairgoers 13 and older, the price of admission is $10. Seniors, preteens and grade schoolers can attend for $6. Active-duty military personnel will not be charged at all if they have the proper ID. (Admission is also free for children five and under.)

The fair bills itself as an "old-fashioned" good time with "games, entertainment, contests, judged exhibits and an abundance of livestock."

Particularly noteworthy is the youth-led, livestock market sale.

"Our county youth involved in 4-H, FFA, and Grange have become a very important part of the fair as they take part in a variety of programs offered."

"These young people have become the backbone of the future in agriculture as they display their interests, efforts, and leadership skills which they have learned through these organizations."

"We have a lot of great entertainment lined up every single day," proclaims fair manager Kady Porterfield. "We have magicians; a special hypnosis show coming in. Lots of music and great times."

"The mutton bustin' show is traditionally a family favorite, as well as our tractor pull. This year, for the first time, we have chuckwagon exhibit demos that do old Dutch oven cooking; that's going to be a really fun new feature and we'll have samples all day."

"But we're most proud of is, of course, our livestock shows - and everything for the kids. There are a lot of passionate livestock kids here and we're really excited to get them through."

The fair runs until Monday at 6:00 p.m. Click here for more information.