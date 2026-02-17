Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead In Rural Moses Lake

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in rural Moses Lake on Monday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 8 p.m. when deputies and officers with the Moses Lake Police Department were following up on an investigation at a property in the 4700 block of Road L.9 Northeast.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police observed a man walking around the property and subsequently searched multiple vehicles and outbuildings before finding him in possession of a rifle inside a small barn.

Get our free mobile app

When he was ordered to exit the structure, the man emerged with the weapon raised and pointed at deputies, five of whom fired and struck the man with several rounds.

The man was immediately given emergency medical aid but he died at the scene a short time later.

Sheriff's Officials did not indicate if the man exchanged gunfire with the deputies, and say that no Moses Lake Police officers fired shots at the man, only Grant County deputies.

The man's name will reportedly be released in the days ahead by the Grant County Coroner's Office, and police have not yet said what officers were investigating prior to the shooting.

An investigation regarding the incident has been launched by the Central Basin Investigative Team and the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations.

Because Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake police officers are involved in this incident, their agencies will not be participating in the shooting investigation.

Detectives from other area agencies will conduct the local investigation.