Four Juveniles With Gang Ties Arrested For Illegal Firearms Possession

Four Adams County juveniles are in police custody after they were reportedly found in possession of illegal firearms on Thursday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the four are known gang members who were all inside a vehicle that was pulled over for a traffic violation by deputies at around 11 a.m. in the 10 block of West Main Street in Othello.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered three illegal firearms, including one which had been reported stolen out of Thurston County; another which had been reported as lost out of Stevens County; and one lacking the serial numbers required for a records check.

All four of the juveniles were taken into custody and booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Center in Medical Lake for unlawful possession of firearms.