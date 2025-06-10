This is Smoke Ready Week in Washington through June 13th, an annual campaign to raise awareness about wildfire smoke and offer resources to help residents protect their health.

Resources focus on practical tips and information on how to stay informed, minimize exposure, and prepare for potential smoky conditions.

The Washington Smoke Blog is providing the latest information on air quality and smoke forecasts.

The Washington State Department of Health website has guidance on protecting your health from wildfire smoke.

Practical tips for being Smoke Ready

Learn about the Air Quality Index (AQI)and how to interpret it.

Identify vulnerable individuals in your household including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions who are more susceptible to the effects of smoke.

Prepare a clean air room with the use of a portable air cleaner.

Develop a plan for evacuating if necessary and follow local news and social media updates.

Washington Smoke Blog

Washington Dept. of Health

Read More: Employer Requirements for Wildfire Smoke Conditions