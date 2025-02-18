If you live or spend time in the Evergreen State, you had better be aware of 10 laws enforced in Washington state.

The laws cover marriage and divorce, guns, drunk driving and marijuana use, taxes and gambling.

FindLaw, a legal help website, has compiled 10 laws to be aware of if you spend time in Washington State.

Driving Under the Influence. There is a threshold of 0.08% BAC or 5.00 ng/ml of THC, or 0.04% for operators of commercial vehicles. And if you are under age 21, the limit is 0.02% A DUI will be enhanced if the BAC exceeds 0.15% or if their are minor aged passengers in the vehicle. An enhanced DUI charge carries harsher penalties. When you drive on Washington roads, you have given implied consent to chemical BAC (breathalyzer) testing.

Cell Phone Use Behind the Wheel. It's pretty clear in Washington, you should not use a cell phone without hands-free capability. Texting or calling while you are the operator of a motor vehicle is illegal in Washington.

Marijuana Use. Washington was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older by passing I-502 back in 2012. Remember that recreational pot use is legal in Washington, but the law only permits consumption in your home or a private residence. It's not legal to smoke marijuana in a park, on the sidewalk or other public spaces.

Gun Control Laws. The state of Washington is constantly looking at gun ownership but what are the laws about concealed carry in the state? What about other gun control measures in Washington like purchases of certain firearms or large capacity magazines. Voters have approved numerous gun control measures in recent years. Washington does not require a license to own a gun. In 2023, Gov. Inslee signed a new law that requires a waiting period and proof of firearms safety training for all gun purchases. You must wait at least 10 days to pass a criminal background check. The waiting period can be up to 30 days for a background check to obtain a CPL to carry a concealed firearm. Carrying a firearm openly in public view is legal except where it is expressly prohibited. There are plenty of other laws regarding waiting periods and who can and cannot legally possess a firearm so check out this comprehensive look.

Laws on Age Restrictions. The age of consent in Washington is 18 and age 16 to be eligible for emancipation from their parents or legal guardians A minor as young as 14 can admit themselves for substance abuse or mental health treatment. At 16 or older, a minor can take out a student loan. However, the minimum age to legally marry in Washington is now 18 after recent legislative action that had previous set no minimum age to marry here. The legal age to purchase or consume alcohol, cigarettes and E-cigarettes is 21

Washington Divorce Laws. All divorces in the state are handled as No-fault and considered as an irretrievable breakdown as grounds for divorce. While divorce law is complicated, a petitioner must be a resident of Washington or stationed in Washington if they are serving in the military. There is a 90 day waiting period for a final decree starting with the divorce filing

Washington Laws on Marital Property. Washington is a community property state so marital property is subject to a 50/50 split between the spouses unless a pre-nuptial agreement is in place. Certain assets not considered marital property and subject to a split of property can include real estate, gifts to a spouse, or items purchased prior to marriage and inheritances can be classified as separate property.

Washington state Negligence laws. Who's at fault? The laws on negligence are fairly similar in all 50 states, base on common law. But in Washington, contributory negligence, or how much the plaintiff might have been responsible for contributing to an accident can play limit how much in damages they can recover. Some states don't permit any damage awards if the plaintiff is only partially responsible for an incident but not in Washington state.

Gambling Law in Washington state. Can you have an office pool in Washington? Yes, workplace gambling has been legal for over 50 years. Technically, this "sports wagering" is supposed to be limited to a sports pool with a 100 square board and other limitations like a limit of $1 per square and a $100 payout. But the NCAA basketball tournament prediction bracket pools and other office sports pools are technically unauthorized gambling activities in Washington State and are considered illegal. The state run lottery, horse racing, tribal gaming and other casino operations are permitted. Bookmaking is illegal. Charitable organizations can run Bingo, raffles, etc. Fishing derbies; golf and bowling sweepstakes; and promotional contests are legal in the state.

Income Tax Law in Washington. There is no income tax in Washington state but property tax, sales taxes and Business and Operations taxes are relied on heavily instead. The state is now taxing certain capital gains above a certain amount. Conversely, the State of Oregon relies on a tax structure similar to Washington but also requires wager earners in the state to pay state income taxes.

There you go. By no means a legal interpretation of the laws in Washington, nonetheless, it's good to have a basic understanding of these basic areas of law in the Evergreen State